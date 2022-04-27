The Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday it was taking action against 287 members of the House of Commons in response to sanctions against Russian politicians.

Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s department announced the move in response to the UK sanctioning 386 members of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, last month.

Robert Goodwill, the MP for Scarborough and Whitby, and Kevin Hollinrake, who represents Thirsk and Malton, echoed the sentiments of the Prime Minister, and both told the Yorkshire Post that the penalty was a “badge of honour”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaving for the House of Commons earlier today

Tory colleagues including Alec Shelbrooke (Elmet and Rothwell), David Davis (Haltemprice and Howden), Andrea Jenkyns (Morley and Outwood) and Philip Davies (Shipley) are also on the list.

Mr Shelbrooke said in a statement on his website that he received the news while at a Nato summit in Washington.

"Putin's brutal war on Ukraine has demanded a strong response from allies across the west, and I'm proud that the UK has led the world's response with military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Slava Ukraini!" the note added.

From the Labour side of the Commons, Yorkshire’s Louise Haigh (Sheffield Heeley), Dan Jarvis (Barnsley Central), and York Central’s Rachael Maskell have also been sanctioned.

Mr Jarvis told the Yorkshire Post that he is "proud to be on the list" and added: “South Yorkshire stands united against Putin’s illegal invasion and sends its solidarity to Ukrainians both here and those resisting his barbaric regime.”

While Ms Haigh also described the announcement as a "badge of honour" which "will do nothing to deter me from standing up and speaking out for the brave Ukrainian people and backing their fight against Putin’s brutal war machine.”

Their colleagues Stephanie Peacock in Barnsley East, and Judith Cummins in Bradford South are also on the list.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions earlier today, Boris Johnson said: “It’s I think no disrespect to those who haven’t been sanctioned, when I say that all those 287 should regard it as a badge of honour.

“And what we will do is keep up our robust and principled support for the Ukrainian people and their right to protect their lives, their families, and to defend themselves.