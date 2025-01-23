Bereaved Yorkshire mum Claire Throssell demands better protection for vulnerable children

Bereaved Yorkshire mother and campaigner Claire Throssell made an impassioned plea to leaders on Tuesday for family courts to “stop ignoring children’s voices and making presumptions that can end lives.”

Ms Throssell, from Penistone in South Yorkshire, has campaigned for better safeguarding measures for vulnerable children since the murder of her two sons, Paul and Jack Sykes, in a deliberately-started fire in 2014.

The boys, aged just nine and 12, were lured to their deaths by their father Darren Sykes, who had been granted access by family courts for visits despite their mother’s pleas that he was a danger.

Ms Throssell appeared on a Tuesday to give evidence to parliamentarians tasked with improving safeguarding measures in the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill as part of the children’s social care inquiry.

The Bill, if passed, will give councils powers to intervene if a home-educated child’s learning environment is deemed unsafe.

It could also introduce mandatory reporting of suspected child abuse into law.

It follows the murder of 10-year-old Sara Sharif by her father months after he withdrew her from her primary school.

Speaking at the evidence session, Ms Throssell said: “It’s time family courts put in place legislation from the Domestic Abuse Bill and stop ignoring children’s voices and making presumptions on lives that can end lives.

“It’s no coincidence that 19 children were murdered between 2004 and 2014. Jack and Paul made Child 18 and 19.

“These two children were never Child A and Child B, we didn’t fit a box or risk assessment. They just thought I’d keep my children safe.

“It’s a presumption that comes out in Family Courts regularly across the country, that one parent is responsible for their children' s lives when the other parent threatens them.

Holding a photograph of her two children, a visibly moved Ms Throssell continued: “There’s no price on children’s lives. Jack and Paul deserved a childhood which I fought for, and they deserved to live.

“I tried to protect everybody and I failed to do that. But no parent should take their child to school then nine hours later after a court-ordered visit, hold their child in their arms as they die.

“The culture of family courts must change and we need to understand children, listen to them, believe them and support them.”

Ms Throssell urged the committee, chaired by Labour MP Helen Hayes, to also focus in on supporting children in their home environment as well as those at risk of exploitation from gangs.

She said: “Children are facing huge barriers and language and legislation needs to change to protect them.