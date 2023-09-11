East Riding Council is pressing ahead with plans for a new waste and recycling centre in Beverley at the same site which sparked almost 2,000 objections earlier this year.

East Riding Council has published the plans for the site, in Ings Road, off Grange Way, Molescroft, explaining why the same location has been chosen.

The council said noise and odours would not be an issue because of the site’s distance from Grange Way and the Ings Road junction would be widened for better access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Denis Healy, of Beverley’s St Marys ward, said people saw the plans as a huge intrusion into their lives when they last went before councillors in March.

Graham Stuart, Conservative MP for Beverley and Holderness, with residents gathering for a meeting in Ings Road on East Riding of Yorkshire Council plans for a new household waste recycling centre off Grange Way, in Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire

It comes after the council’s planning committee deferred the plans, with then committee Chair Coun Leo Hammond saying the location needed to be absolutely right before they get approved.

The run up to March’s planning committee meeting saw objections over the loss of a popular green space and due to its location close to homes, a pub and nursery.

There were concerns noise and odours from the site could disturb locals in the surrounding area and that it would see traffic back up into Grange Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beverley and Holderness MP Graham Stuart held public meetings at the time where people were invited to voice their concerns, but the council has now said after analysing more than 30 potential locations, the one in Ings Road remains the most suitable.

It added a new tip is needed to replace the existing household waste and recycling site at Weel which is no longer fit for purpose and is prone to flooding.

The new site would be able to handle around 9,000 tonnes of waste and recycling a year, enough to keep up with Beverley’s growing population according to the council’s proposals.

It would be located around 200m up Ings Road away from Grange Way, allowing more than 30 vehicles to queue at busy times, and would open to the public from 10am to 5pm, seven days a week and operate between 7.30am and 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The webpage explaining the plans says: “The site needed to offer the right size of land, right location and have the right infrastructure and roads in place, as well as a number of other important factors.

“The site will be screen-fenced off and the area landscaped, with extra planting to include native trees and shrubs. Beverley’s current waste and recycling site at Weel is ageing and is already becoming no longer fit for purpose, compared with larger, more modern recycling sites across the East Riding.

“Since 2015, the number of residents using the Weel site has tripled and the site is becoming too small for the amount of residents who use it. A new site is needed to cope with the current need and to prepare for the demands of an increasing population, maximising our potential for reducing our carbon footprint in the challenge against climate change.”

Coun Healy said he and other ward councillors would once again put the concerns of locals forward when the plans return to the committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Healy said: “We had almost 2,000 objections to this last time it came to the planning committee. People saw it as a huge intrusion into their lives, it’s close to homes, a nursery and a pub.

“We ward councillors will be supporting residents again this time. Last time we tried to get the plans refused, but the committee decided to defer them. And now here it is again seven months later, in the same place and practically unchanged. We now have to go through the same process again, we will take the same position and put people’s concerns forward.”