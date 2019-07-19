Big changes needed as new report finds serious failures with train system in the North

The North’s rail infrastructure suffers from “overcrowding, short formed trains, reliability issues and bottlenecks” according to a damning report released today.

The Blake Jones Review, which was set up in the aftermath of the May 2018 rail timetable chaos, has made nine recommendations to improve services, which include more local decision-making and more effective communication between rail operators and passengers.

Big changes are needed to rail industry, report warns.

It adds that, although improvements have been made to services in recent months, the lack of decent services through the latter half of 2018 meant “significant reform” was needed for the industry.

Leeds City Council leader Coun Judith Blake, who co-authored the review, claimed the recommendations will “strengthen the voice of passengers and local accountability.

The review, also co-authored by rail minister Andrew Jones MP, claimed there were still major problems with overcrowding, short formed trains, reliability and bottlenecks on the network.

It added: “This review recognises that more work is needed to address these basic passenger expectations. The failure of the rail industry to deliver a satisfactory service for passengers through the latter part of 2018 signalled the need for significant reforms, and this was one of three reviews that were commissioned to look at the problems and what could be done about them.”

May 2018’s rail timetable changes, which saw hundreds of commuter services delayed or cancelled across the North of England. The review called those timetables “quite simply inoperable”, and that emergency measures had to be introduced to restore “some semblance of a rail service”.

Recommendations included a new “Passenger Promise” – a document which would set out the standards passengers can expect from rail operators, as well as seeking commitments to improving accountability behind the scenes, making it clearer who is responsible for key decisions.

It concluded: “Our sincere hope is that this review will help inform those responsible for future decision making be equipped as needed to take the decisions required to reform the rail sector with the prime focus throughout being on the needs of passengers.

“The recommendations of this report, together with the industry changes already implemented, should provide the foundation for the introduction of further enhancements for passengers in the coming months – including the provision of new trains, better facilities and smarter more responsive information systems.”

Speaking following the report’s publication, Coun Blake said: “While some stability has been restored since May 2018, rail passengers in the North continue to experience punctuality and reliability below acceptable levels. The rail industry lost sight of the need to put the interests of passengers first and our recommendations will significantly strengthen the voice of passengers and local accountability in the way rail services in the North operate.

“I hope proposals from the forthcoming Williams Review will address some of the broader issues raised by last year’s disruption including the need to greater integrate track and train and to deepen devolution arrangements over rail services to the North.”