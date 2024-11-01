Funding to re-open Bingley Pool, promised shortly before the General Election, is likely to be cancelled as part of the Labour Government’s Autumn Budget.

But at a meeting the day after the budget, Bradford Council’s Leader claimed the £14.4m pledged by the Conservatives had never actually been budgeted for.

The re-opening of the pool, and a linked regeneration of Bingley’s Market Square, is one of a number of West Yorkshire schemes that are not likely to be funded by the new Government.

Others include the British Library North plan for Leeds.

The Government has said: “This Government inherited £22 billion of unfunded spending commitments, and we have therefore been forced to make the difficult decision to review these previously announced projects.”

Bingley Pool was shut in 2020 as part of Bradford Council budget cuts.

The Autumn Budget was discussed at a meeting of West Yorkshire Combined Authority on Thursday (Oct 31).

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said: “It appears the Government has decided not to proceed with cultural capital schemes. Funding had been promised by the previous Government for British Library North and a National Poetry Centre in Leeds, as well as Bingley Swimming Pool. We’ll continue to work with partners to find ways to deliver these schemes.”

Susan Hinchliffe, Leader of Bradford Council, claimed the previous Conservative Government had promised investment that it had never budgeted for. She added: “As Councils, none of us could get away with that.

“I’m disappointed with the news on Bingley Pool, obviously a lot of people had put a lot of work into it including local Councillors and the local MP.

“We put a bid in for funding for the pool, and two years ago were told our bid was not successful. Then a few weeks before the General Election it was announced it was now going ahead. We were pleased about that. But now it seems that money was never in the national budget.

“We’ll continue to focus on regenerating Bingley and the assets we have there and continue to talk to Government about what else may be possible.”

A statement from the Friends of Bingley Pool (FOBP) said: “As the Government is minded to cancel the funding, we are also considering alternative options.

“The pool building would likely go back on the open market, as Bradford Council seeks to sell assets to plug its budget deficit. In that instance, FOBP will push for scenarios that keep swimming in Bingley, whether through identifying suitable sale partners, or pushing for public ownership outside of Bradford Council’s control.”