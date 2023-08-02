North Yorkshire Council has refused a plan for 23 homes in Bishop Monkton with one councillor saying more homes in the village could exacerbate the “abomination” of raw sewage being released into the streets during heavy rainfall.

The Kebbell Homes development was considered yesterday afternoon at the Skipton and Ripon planning committee at Ripon Town Hall. The meeting was also attended by around 25 villagers who appeared to be firmly on the side of refusal.

A decision on the application was deferred at the previous planning committee in June when councillors requested further details from Yorkshire Water on how the scheme would impact on foul water drainage in the village.

Yorkshire Water told the council that “most, if not all” of the “sewage escapes” in the village are caused by residents putting excessive toilet paper, fat, oil and grease down the toilet or sink which then causes the pipes to block. However, the water company acknowledged that the sewage system in Bishop Monkton is getting close to capacity.

Conservative councillor for Wathvale & Bishop Monkton, Nick Brown, who was on the committee as a substitute, said the village had been blighted by sewage discharges in recent years with its Victorian sewage system unable to cope with more rain brought on by climate change. He called on Yorkshire Water to improve its infrastructure before any new homes are built.

Coun Brown said: “There’s no question that Bishop Monkton has had sewage on the streets and that’s totally abhorrent. I really think this is something that should not be happening in 2023. There are proper grounds for refusal in villages where sewage systems are at capacity.”

Yorkshire Water did not send a representative to attend the meeting which angered Conservative and Independent Group councillor for Skipton East and South, Robert Heseltine. He said: “I am exceptionally disappointed with the response from Yorkshire Water. They are a massive company and it’s not acceptable to democracy. It demonstrates a disturbing amount of arrogance on their part.”

The two-storey homes would have either 2,3,4 or 5-bedrooms and planning documents attached to the application state the developer hopes the scheme will “integrate with the locality and positively contribute to the community.”

Steve Longstaff, a planning agent on behalf of the developer, spoke to say the application meets all of the requirements set out in Harrogate Borough Council’s Local Plan, which is still being used to guide planning applications on the new unitary authority.

He said: “There are no objections from Yorkshire Water or the lead flood authority. The scheme is designed with current best practice and as such any reasons for refusal on drainage are unsubstantiated and unreasonable.”

Conservative councillor for Washburn & Birstwith and chair of the committee, Nathan Hull, praised the scheme for including 40 per cent affordable homes which he said could help keep the village alive.

However, he said he would abstain from voting due to the conflicting views and opinions on what the impact the homes might have. Councillors also objected to the removal of a hedgerow which some villagers claim dates back to 1816.