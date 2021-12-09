Boris and Carrie Johnson welcome second baby with birth of daughter

File photo dated 06/10/21 Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his wife Carrie.

Boris Johnson' s wife Carrie has given birth to the couple's second baby, it has been announced.

The couple welcomed a "healthy baby girl" at a London hospital on Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson.

The Prime Minister is said to have been present throughout the birth and will now "balance" his responsibilities in Number 10 with taking some time with his family, his official spokesman said.

A spokeswoman for the couple said: “Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”

The couple announced they were expecting their second child together at the end of July, as the 33-year-old environmental campaigner spoke of having a miscarriage earlier in the year.

The birth of a sister for Wilfred came the morning after a turbulent 24 hours in Westminster.

The arrival of the baby girl came the morning after the Prime Minister announced England is entering Plan B to combat the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

As well as facing Tory anger over the latest restrictions, Mr Johnson was battling the fallout of an allegedly rule-breaking Number 10 Christmas party last year which forced the resignation of senior Government aide Allegra Stratton.