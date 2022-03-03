Boris Johnson accuses Putin of war crimes in Ukraine as conflict death toll rises

The Prime Minister said the Russian president was responsible for “abhorrent” attacks in the “gravely miscalculated” assault which has seen the Ukrainian people and military stand up in their thousands for their freedom.

Mr Johnson told the Commons yesterday: “What we have seen already from Vladimir Putin’s regime in the use of the munitions that they have already been dropping on innocent civilians, in my view, already fully qualifies as a war crime.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the first time that the UK has explicitly accused the Russian leader of war crimes, with numerous cities facing heavier bombardment by the day.

A person praying at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Holy Family in London, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Addressing MPs during Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson said: “Putin has gravely miscalculated; in his abhorrent assault on a sovereign nation, he has underestimated the extraordinary fortitude of the Ukrainian people and the unity and resolve of the free world in standing up to his barbarism.”

The session also saw a moving gesture of support for the Ukrainian ambassador in the Commons, who was given a standing ovation by MPs, the public and press in the chamber, having been invited to visit Parliament as a special guest.

More than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians are now known to have died since the Russian incursion last week, according to the country’s state emergency service.

The United Nations’ refugee agency believes that around 874,000 people have fled, with predictions that the total will soon climb above one million.

The Government is still facing pressure to further ramp up sanctions alongside Western allies.

UK officials have said more sanctions are coming, against oligarchs, Russian National Security Council members and banks, and that they believe the economic shock of the moves has been more significant than Putin was expecting.

While Mr Johnson said “the vice is tightening on the Putin regime” through the restrictions already put in place, he also promised to publish a list of people close to the Russian president who could soon face more measures.

Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich is among those who Labour would like to see sanctioned, and last night he announced he would sell the London club.

In a statement, on the Premier League team’s website, he said: “I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart. “In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the sponsors and partners.”

As cultural and sporting sanctions on Russia have increased in recent days alongside the economic measures, there was disappointment from many yesterday when the International

Paralympic Committee decided to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in the upcoming winter games as neutrals.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the British Paralympic team should consider a “full range of options” to protest against it.

The British Paralympic Association released its own statement saying it would “reflect on the implications” of the decision having previously stated that allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete would not be “compatible with the objectives of the Paralympic movement”.