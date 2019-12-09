Boris Johnson targets northern Labour heartlands over Brexit 'betrayal'

Boris Johnson has today started a blitz of Labour's heartlands in the North in a bid to convince Leave voters that Jeremy Corbyn's Brexit position is akin to a "great betrayal".

The Prime Minister will spend the three days before polls open targeting voters in traditional Labour strongholds, which his party views as key to securing a Conservative majority.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a fish during a visit to Grimsby Fish Market, while on the General Election campaign trail. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

In a bid to help crack the so-called "red wall" of Labour seats across the North of England, the Conservative Party leader will spend Monday in the Leave-voting regions of the Humber and Wearside.

The PM will blast Mr Corbyn for sticking "two fingers up to the public" on Brexit during his tour of Labour seats.

Places like Grimsby, where the PM visited a fish market in the early hours today, have not been held by a Tory MPs since the Second World War.

In Sunderland - where Mr Johnson said Brexit's "roar" was heard for the first time on referendum night after the city's quick count showed a huge swing towards Leave - the PM will tell North East voters that it is Labour that has "let you down most of all" on Brexit.

"It's been the great betrayal, orchestrated from Islington by politicians who sneer at your values and ignore your votes," he will say.

It comes as the former Vote Leave figurehead's pledges on Brexit were brought into question after a second leak poured doubt on the country's ability to be ready to exit the European Union within a year.

If the Conservatives win Great Grimsby from Labour’s Mel Onn this week, it will bring to an end a period of Labour representation in the constituency that has lasted without a break for 74 years.

It will also symbolise how successful the Tories have been at this election in overturning generations of political tradition in Labour's heartlands.

Only four MPs have represented Great Grimsby since the end of the Second World War, all of them Labour - Kenneth Younger, Tony Crosland, Austin Mitchell and Ms Onn.

But it has been a marginal seat ahead of various elections, including 1964, 1987 and 2015, but on each occasion Labour held on.

Now that might be about to change.

The Conservatives need a swing of 3.7 per cent on December 12 to overturn Ms Onn's majority of 2,565.

Polls suggest the party might be on course to take the seat with candidate Lia Nici, and by a comfortable margin.

It is an outcome that could be repeated in other constituencies across northern England with decades of Labour history.

Examples include Bishop Auckland (Labour since 1935), Wakefield (1932), Don Valley (1922) and Rother Valley (1918).

All of these seats could turn blue on December 12 if the Conservatives perform strongly.

If Mr Johnson’s party wins those seats this week, it will vindicate the Tories' strategy of targeting Leave-backing Labour voters in parts of the country that have not seen Conservative MPs for generations.

Six candidates are standing in Great Grimsby: Labour, Conservative, Liberal Democrat, Green, the Brexit Party and an Independent.