Boris Johnson to face no further action over partygate, Downing Street says

The Prime Minister previously received one £50 fine for an event to mark his birthday in June 2020.

The Metropolitan Police said earlier today that their investigation into lockdown breaches at the heart of Government had concluded, and that 126 fines have been issued in total.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said a second fine has not been issued to Boris Johnson, and told journalists this morning: “The Met has confirmed that they are taking no further action with regards to the Prime Minister.”

General view of Westminster (PA)

No 10 said the Prime Minister was “pleased” the investigation had concluded.

The end of Operation Hillman into partygate breaches spanning 11 months paves the way for the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry.

It was understood Chancellor Rishi Sunak was also yet to receive another fine, after receiving one for attending the Prime Minister’s gathering in June 2020.