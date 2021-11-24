Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing increasing pressure from his own party following weeks of damaging headlines and backbench disquiet.

Julian Sturdy, the Conservative MP for York Outer, said yesterday that he is “putting the Government on notice” that he is “likely to vote against them” if it does not come forward with impact assessments on the proposals which will likely mean that those in the North with lower-valued houses will lose more of their assets to pay for their care than those in other regions.

Writing on Twitter yesterday, Mr Sturdy said he “withheld” his support from the clause which would have excluded local authority support payments from the £86,000 lifetime cap on care costs.

“I expect the Government’s amendment will be rejected by the Lords and returned to MPs for reconsideration,” Mr Sturdy said.

“And I am putting the Government on notice that I am likely to vote against it then, if measures to fully assess impacts and mitigate regional income differences are not forthcoming.”

Yorkshire MPs were among the 19 who rebelled against the plans on Monday evening, cutting the Prime Minister’s working majority from around 80 to just 26.

Jason McCartney, the MP for Colne Valley, Kevin Hollinrake, who serves the Thirsk and Malton constituency, Andrew Percy, the MP for Brigg and Goole, and Philip Davies, the MP for Shipley, joined former Cabinet Minister Esther McVey in walking through the No lobby to voice their disapproval at the proposals.

The social care revolt came on the same day that the Prime Minister lost his way in a speech, that also included car noises and references to Peppa Pig.

It also followed a bruising few weeks which have seen Mr Johnson’s judgment being questioned over his handling of the Owen Paterson row on parliamentary standards and Tory criticism of scaled-back plans for rail upgrades across the North.

Senior Tory Jeremy Hunt said it had “not been a great month” for the Government. “Not just on trivial issues like speeches going wrong but on much more serious issues like parliamentary standards,” he told broadcasters.