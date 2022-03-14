Boris Johnson will not host refugees in Downing Street, Number 10 suggests

Applications for the scheme to help those fleeing the conflict will open today, but officials said there would be “specific challenges” with the Prime Minister hosting.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said it was down to individual ministers whether they chose to give accommodation to a refugee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There are specific challenges around security on housing people in No 10,” the spokesman said.

People hold a flag during a demonstration organised by London EuroMaidan and British-Ukrainian volunteers outside Downing Street, London (PA)

“Various ministers have been asked about this. Obviously it will come down to individual circumstances.

“This is a significant commitment.”

Communities Secretary Michael Gove will set out later the details of a new programme through which people in the UK can offer to host Ukrainian refugees in their homes.

Families will receive a thank you payment of £350 a month and be expected to commit to a minimum of six months of housing an individual or a group.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said he will participate in the scheme.

He tweeted this afternoon:” We've spent the past few weeks as a family discussing the devastating situation in Ukraine, and so we intend to apply today to join other UK households in offering our home to provide refuge to Ukrainians until it is safe for them to return to their country.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said it would be difficult for him to “offer the time” to host refugees, and urged people considering taking part to make sure “that they can fulfil the obligations”.

“I’m starting to have a conversation with my wife on that and I think many households – as you say, and I’m pleased you brought this up – are probably thinking about this across the country,” he told BBC Breakfast this morning.