Boris Johnson's 'levelling up' reshuffle gives Michael Gove central role in North's future

Michael Gove has been given responsibility for the Government's levelling up agenda.

After the shake-up took place, the Prime Minister said: “The Cabinet I have appointed today will work tirelessly to unite and level up the whole country. We will build back better from the pandemic and deliver on your priorities. Now let’s get on with the job.”

Mr Williamson’s sacking as Education Secretary was the first move of the day to be announced, with the Scarborough-born politician joined by Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick and Justice Secretary Robert Buckland in losing their jobs.

The much-criticised Mr Williamson has been replaced by Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi.

Mr Gove has not only taken the role of Housing Secretary, a role which also includes responsibility for devolution, but also been entrusted responsibility for the levelling up agenda while also maintaining his role trying to ward off Scottish independence.

The news of Mr Gove’s appointment was welcomed by Henri Murison, director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership.

“It’s encouraging that the Secretary of State with responsibility for co-ordinating devolution with the Treasury and other departments will also be leading the levelling-up agenda,” Mr Murison said.

“The future of the United Kingdom will be stronger if we address the regional inequalities that divide it, rebalancing our economy by raising productivity across the Northern Powerhouse. We look forward to working with Michael Gove to help him put an end to the North - South divide, which has held back the nation as a whole for decades.”

The reshuffle also saw Mr Raab moved from the the Foreign Office to become Justice Secretary but, while he was also handed the title of Deputy Prime Minister, he was clearly moved down the hierarchy. His demotion follows widespread criticism of his handling of the Afghanistan crisis.

Mr Raab has been replaced as Foreign Secretary by Liz Truss, who grew up in Yorkshire. Mr Raab said he was “delighted” with his new roles following lengthy talks with Mr Johnson in the Prime Minister’s Commons office.

Two of the great offices of state are now held by women after Ms Truss’s promotion while Priti Patel kept her role of Home Secretary despite speculation she would be sacked.

Another key move saw Oliver Dowden replaced as Culture Secretary by Nadine Dorries, who will take charge of the future of Leeds-based Channel 4.

Mr Dowden had been due to give a speech last night setting out the merits of privatising Channel 4 but the address was instead given by media minister John Whittingdale following Mr Dowden’s move to co-chairman of the Tory Party where he replaces the sacked Amanda Milling.

West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin said last night that it was “critical” Ms Dorries listened to the range of expert voices who have argued against the potential privatisation of Channel 4, which has only just opened its national headquarters in Leeds.

Zahawi's reward for vaccines rollout

Nadhim Zahawi has been promoted to the role of Education Secretary after overseeing the Covid-19 vaccine rollout across the country.

Mr Zahawi is inheriting a series of challenges which Gavin Williamson faced when in charge at the Department for Education (DfE), including the Government’s education recovery package for pupils amid the pandemic.

His promotion comes after the 54-year-old MP for Stratford-on-Avon was appointed to the new role of vaccines minister in November 2020, where he was responsible for the deployment of coronavirus jabs.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT school leaders’ union, said: “Earlier this year, the Prime Minister declared that education was his biggest priority in the wake of the pandemic.

“The crucial task of translating the government’s rhetoric on education into reality now sits with the new Secretary of State.”