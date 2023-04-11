Voters will be going to the polls in Bradford on Thursday, May 4 to elect new councillors.

All over England, voters are electing new councillors at several layers of local government, from districts and boroughs to regional mayors.

In Bradford, a third of council seats are up for election three years out of four.

This means 30 of 90 councillors are up for election in this cycle.

The council is currently Labour-controlled, with a significant majority. There are 52 Labour councillors, the Conservatives have 20, and the Greens and the Liberal Democrats each have six.

There are also two independent councillor groups, with the Bradford Independent Group having two councillors, and the Bradford South Independents having two as well.

Further, there is one Ilkley Independent councillor, and one independent councillor.

The UK government has introduced a requirement for voters to show photo ID when voting at a polling station at some elections.

This new requirement will apply for the first time in England at these local elections.

Counting in Bradford will be taking place on the following day - Friday, May 5, starting from around 9.30am. It is expected all results will have been announced by 5pm that day.