All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
52 minutes ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
1 hour ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
1 hour ago Detectives arrest four men over murder of 18-year-old stabbed in city
2 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
2 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation

Bradford council: Local election results 2023

Voters will be going to the polls in Bradford on Thursday, May 4 to elect new councillors.

Kit Sandeman
By Kit Sandeman
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:18 BST
Bradford Council is electing new councillorsBradford Council is electing new councillors
Bradford Council is electing new councillors

All over England, voters are electing new councillors at several layers of local government, from districts and boroughs to regional mayors.

In Bradford, a third of council seats are up for election three years out of four.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This means 30 of 90 councillors are up for election in this cycle.

Most Popular

The council is currently Labour-controlled, with a significant majority. There are 52 Labour councillors, the Conservatives have 20, and the Greens and the Liberal Democrats each have six.

There are also two independent councillor groups, with the Bradford Independent Group having two councillors, and the Bradford South Independents having two as well.

Further, there is one Ilkley Independent councillor, and one independent councillor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The UK government has introduced a requirement for voters to show photo ID when voting at a polling station at some elections.

This new requirement will apply for the first time in England at these local elections.

Counting in Bradford will be taking place on the following day - Friday, May 5, starting from around 9.30am. It is expected all results will have been announced by 5pm that day.

The results of the election will be published here as soon as they are available.

BradfordEnglandLabourLiberal Democrats