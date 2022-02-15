Bradford Council struggled with severe social worker shortage and rising caseloads

Bradford Council has been stripped of control over its struggling children's services department

Government-appointed commissioner Steve Walker found the department, which was rated inadequate by Ofsted in 2018, had 124 social worker vacancies that were being covered by 173 agency workers.

The Government decided the council should be stripped of control over the department, after Mr Walker concluded the council does not have the capacity or capability to make the improvements that are needed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said the shortage of social workers is “the main factor” which is impacting on the council’s ability to make the necessary improvements.

In a report published after his three-month review, he also said caseloads have increased by 38 per cent since 2018 but there is no strategic plan to address this issue.

Three directors of the department have resigned since it was rated inadequate and there is now “no senior leadership team in place”, he added.

He also said the amount spent on children’s services had risen by 35 per cent since 2015, to more than £130m, due to the high use of agency staff and costs of placing children in residential care.

It comes after the council was heavily criticsed when the family of Keighley toddler Star Hobson revealed they had asked social workers to intervene five times before she was murdered by her mother’s partner Savannah Brockhill in September 2020.

Mr Walker wrote: “The leadership of the council has demonstrated a commitment to children’s services and have allocated significant resources to supporting the service to take forward the improvements necessary.

“Elected members from all parties are committed to working together to ensure that all children in Bradford are supported to achieve good outcomes.

“However, it is three years since the last inspection and progress has been too slow. Children’s services continue to face significant challenges in relation to securing a permanent leadership team, stabilising the workforce, improving practice and strengthening partnership working.”

He also said it would take at least 18 months to “bring about the level of changes necessary” and the council would not be able to achieve this alone.

The Department for Education has said a not-for-profit trust, with an independent chair and board of directors, will take charge of the department and it will be set up and owned by the council but “operate at arms length”.

Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of Bradford Council, said: “It is a thorough and detailed report which shows the efforts to which we have already gone to improve children’s services.

“The report highlights many strengths that the commissioner has seen, including the commitment of staff, extra resources, strong political and leadership support and strong safeguarding arrangements.

“But it also highlights the challenges we still face – not least of which is recruiting a stable workforce and developing stronger partnerships. Overcoming these challenges so we can provide better outcomes for children and families and support our front-line staff is now our key focus.