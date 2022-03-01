The Prime Minister also ruled out implementing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, making clear that the “reality” of that would mean “shooting down Russian planes”.

Speaking at a press conference in Estonia this afternoon, Mr Johnson said "We will not fight Russian forces in Ukraine," and said that UK troops will remain “firmly within the borders of Nato members”.

Ukraine has been calling out for more support from allies in recent days as Russian troops have advanced towards the major towns and cities. Forces have not been welcomed into Ukraine as Putin had suggested but instead have faced “astonishing and tenacious resistance”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is greeted by Ambassador to Estonia, Ross Allen as he arrives at Tallinn Airport, Estonia

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister was questioned by a Ukrainian journalist about the reluctance to implement a no-fly zone over the country.

Daria Kaleniuk called on the West to “protect our sky” as innocent people were being hurt and killed by Russian actions.

“It is insane that our sky is being protected by children who are taking the hit,” she said.

Responding later on, Mr Johnson said: “It’s very, very important to understand Nato is a defensive alliance.

“This is a time when miscalculation and misunderstanding is all too possible and it’s therefore crucial that we get that message over.

“When it comes to a no-fly zone in the skies above Ukraine we have to accept the reality that that involves shooting down Russian planes … that’s a very, very big step, it’s simply not on the agenda of any Nato country.”

Mr Johnson has visited Poland and Estonia today to help show the UK’s support for its eastern Nato allies.