British Steel railways deal 'vote of confidence' as tariffs remain

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer signed off a US-UK deal that will slash trade barriers on goods from both countries at the G7 on Monday night.

But US tariffs for the steel industry will stand at 25 per cent for now rather than falling to zero as originally agreed. This is less than the US global rate of 50 per cent for steel and aluminium.

The two leaders pledged to “make progress towards zero per cent tariffs on core steel products as agreed”, the Department for Business and Trade said.

It was also announced yesterday Network Rail has signed a £500 million five-year deal with British Steel.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander described the deal as a “vote of confidence”.

Asked about the remaining steel tariffs, she said: “There's still more work to do on the steel element of the economic prosperity deal.

“It was good news overnight that we have made progress with car manufacturing and aerospace, but we're working through some technical detail around the steel quotas, and we've still got significant ambitions in this space.

“We're in a better position than any other country, anywhere else in the world, given that their steel exports to the US have been hit with a 50 per cent tariff.

“So steel exporters from the UK are already sheltered from that, given what was agreed in the economic prosperity deal that we did with the US, but we want to go further still, so there's more work to be done.”

The Network Rail contract will start on July 1 and is set to provide the company with 80 per cent of its rail needs.

Jingye, which bought British Steel in 2020, launched a consultation in March which it said would affect between 2,000 and 2,700 jobs, despite months of negotiations and a £500 million co-investment offer from the Government.

The Scunthorpe plant has been producing steel for Britain’s railways since 1865.

The Network Rail agreement is the first major public procurement since the Government’s emergency legislation was passed.

British Steel is to supply 337,000 tonnes of rail track, with a further 80-90,000 tonnes to be provided by other European manufacturers.

Asked why suppliers on the continent would still be used, given the Government’s ownership of the factory, Ms Alexander said: “Some of the components that we require for the rail network aren't manufactured in the UK, so there are specialist European suppliers that we will be procuring switches and points from.

"We're also building some resilience into our supply chain, because it wouldn't make sense to have all your eggs in one basket.

“But the fact that this is going to mean that over 300,000 tons of rail is going to be manufactured by the site here in Scunthorpe is great news for the thousands of people who work here, their families whose livelihood depends upon it.

"And I think it really is right that the government thinks about how it can use its purchasing power to deliver economic resilience, make sure that we support our industrial heartlands.”

