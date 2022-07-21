Bus services across Yorkshire could be cut this autumn as Government resists pleas for more support

Companies claim revenues have dropped, as fewer people have been using buses during the pandemic, and they are also dealing with rising fuel costs, inflation and driver shortages.

The Government has provided around £2bn to support more than 160 operators across the country during the pandemic. Some operators claim they will have to cut services when that funding runs out in October, but the Government has resisted calls to provide more support.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin has written to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to appeal for more cash, claiming 62 local services could be reduced or cut completely.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said up to a third of the region’s bus network could be lost without more funding. He is also planning to spend £5.1m to ensure school bus services can continue running over the next two years.

While Councillor Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for transport, warned this week bus services are “facing a potential cliff-edge” due to financial difficulties and a review will be carried out to “identify at-risk services”.

Across the UK, bus usage has returned to around 75 per cent of pre-pandemic levels and financial accounts published show some companies have been struggling.

Arriva Yorkshire recorded a pre-tax profit of more than £2m in 2019, but said a “significant fall in demand” resulted in a loss of £249,000 the following year.

However, in the financial year ending in March 2021, First West Yorkshire saw its operating profit increase from £7.2m to £8.5m, while First South Yorkshire Ltd, saw operating profits rise from £3.2m to £8m.

Both companies said there were “reduced costs in many areas of the business”, particularly wages due to furlough, and the financial support provided by the Government ensured they could “run services at pre-pandemic levels, without recognising any significant profit or loss”.

In April, the Department for Transport provided £1.1bn to make services more reliable, more affordable and greener in 31 areas of the country, including almost £70m for West Yorkshire.

However, the Government has said the money should be spent on pre-agreed Bus Service Improvement Plans and it cannot be used to help struggling operators maintain services.

A spokesman added: “We have committed to investing £3bn into bus services by 2025, to improve fares, services and infrastructure, and given nearly £2bn since March 2020 to bus operators and local authorities to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic.