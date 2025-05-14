Business Secretary to meet with bioethanol firms impacted by US trade deal

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agreement between Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump will see tariffs on bioethanol - a fuel made from unused wheat - cut from 19 per cent to zero.

UK firms have said hundreds of direct jobs - and thousands in the wider supply chain - are at risk, due to fears of being undercut by US imports.

This includes the Vivergo Fuels bioethanol plant in Salt End, near Hull, which is calling for direct support from the Government to stabilise the industry.

Responding to questions in the House, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “Senior officials from my department have been meeting representatives of the domestic industry, and I have a personal meeting set up—on Wednesday of this week, I believe.

“A lot of the issues we need to address are wider than what has been agreed through this trade agreement, but our commitment to working with the domestic industry to help manage any trade-based transitions is absolute.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds speaks as coking coal is unloaded at Immingham Port. Credit: Darren Staples/PA Wire | Darren Staples/PA Wire

“Whenever trade arrangements have an impact on domestic industry, it is important that we work as a partner to industry in order to address that.”

There would be a wider impact on the agricultural sector if factories close, as bioethanol is made from farmers’ wheat that is not good enough to be used to make bread.

Vivergo Fuels then makes animal feed, from the leftover protein, which feeds up to 20 per cent of dairy cows in the UK.

A spokesperson for Vivergo said: “The US-UK trade deal was a great achievement, however, it has created huge uncertainty for the UK’s strategically vital bioethanol industry and the 7,000 people who work within it.