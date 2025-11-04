Businesses warn over tax rises as UK manufacturing edges upwards

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The S&P Global UK manufacturing PMI survey, watched closely by economists, showed a reading of 49.7 in October, improving from 46.2 in September.

Any reading above 50 indicates that activity is growing while any score below means it is contracting.

It comes as producers and industry bodies urged the Government to focus on measures to boost growth, while warning against any further increases in taxes on businesses.

File photo of Chancellor of Exchequer Rachel Reeves during a visit to the Sipsmith Distillery in Chiswick West London

Representatives from South Yorkshire’s three chambers of commerces yesterday said adding to the business tax burden will prevent growth, drive up inflation and ultimately cost jobs.

The South Yorkshire Chamber’s latest quarterly economic survey, which looks at business confidence across the region, showed a number of firms are putting recruitment decisions on hold, with concerns about the upcoming Employment Rights Bill, along with increased recruiting costs, and retaining staff at the forefront of companies’ minds.

The research, which forms part of the British Chamber of Commerce’s quarterly business review, revealed business confidence has fallen to its lowest levels since 2022.

In response, the South Yorkshire chambers have called on the Chancellor to use the budget as an opportunity to stimulate rather than stifle growth, by unlocking what they called the growth barriers facing businesses and making a commitment not to raise business taxation.

Louisa Harrison-Walker, CEO of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “As last

year’s budget showed, when the Chancellor saddles businesses with extra costs, this directly impacts the ability of companies to recruit and invest.

“The Chancellor has a golden opportunity to use the budget to address and overcome barriers to growth by creating an environment in which businesses can prosper.

"This means bringing forward plans to reform business rates and recognising the vital role businesses play in shaping the local and regional economy, by creating an environment where every entrepreneur can realise their true potential.”

Meanwhile, industry group MakeUK, which represents the manufacturing sector, said companies feared further burdens and costs from inheritance tax.

Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK, said: “Business is facing a potent combination of weak demand at home and abroad, as well as escalating costs across the board.

“If we are to get growth off the floor, then it is going to be business that provides it and this Budget simply has to have growth as the number one focus.