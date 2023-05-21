THE imminent completion of regeneration projects that have been years in the making will give Bradford a much-needed buzz, it has been claimed.

A crowd celebrating the announcement in 2022 that Bradford was going to be the next UK City of Culture

That was one of the messages delivered at an event where Bradford put itself on a national stage to promote the district.

UK REiif, a real estate and investment forum held in Leeds, attracted thousands of investors and developers from around the country.

At the event, it was announced that Homes England had signed a partnership with West Yorkshire to develop housing sites in the area; the English Cities Fund would work with Bradford Council to develop the planned “city village”; and the UK Infrastructure Bank was working with the city council to develop a new “Southern Gateway” station.

Bradford’s recent history has seen numerous schemes stall, from the Westfield Shopping Centre becoming the “Bradford hole” for a decade before Broadway was built to the scrapped Forster Square Leisure scheme and Bradford Canal development.

Even recent schemes have seen the completion dates slip.

But speaking at a Bradford Council event at UK REiiF, council leader Susan Hinchcliffe said the district’s fortunes were improving, with a number of major regeneration schemes due to be completed in the next year.

The Bradford Council event involved developers, businesses and potential investors.

Speaking to the audience, Coun Hinchcliffe said Bradford was on the up.

“There has been a real buzz around Bradford at UK REiiF,” she said.

“We are the next UK City of Culture, and we can’t stop applauding that.

“This is our time. We say that a lot as part of City of Culture, and I know a lot of people have worked so hard to get here.

“We’re beginning to see a vision that was planned years ago being delivered.

“We can now see things coming out of the ground, nearing completion and ready to be opened.

“There is One City Park opening, Bradford Live, Darley Street Market.

“There is the refurbishments of the National Media Museum and Kala Sangam coming up. We also have all the work with the Keighley and Shipley Towns Funds.

“These will be transformational for the whole district, it will change lives.”

Coun Hinchcliffe referred to the City Village announcement that was made the day before, saying: “That will be a new period for the city centre, it is going to be transformational.

“We want to create a future we can be proud of, as well as a past.”

She also said the council had recently had “good conversations” with the Department of Transport, adding: “I’m positive about that but I don’t want to count my chickens yet.”

Referring to the City of Culture year 2025, she said: “It is a year but we won’t stop after, we’ll build on that momentum.”