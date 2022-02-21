Cabinet meeting delayed as Ministers due to sign off Boris Johnson's Living with Covid plan

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi arrives in Downing Street, London, ahead of a Cabinet meeting to agree the plan for living with Covid-19

The Government were due to meet in Number 10 this morning, and a number of Ministers were pictured arriving in front of the iconic door, before the scheduled event was cancelled at short notice.

It is understood it is due to take place later this afternoon after Mr Johnson has received further briefings.

It has been reported by The Telegraph that the delay is down to Ministers disagreeing about the future funding of testing.

The delay comes as Mr Johnson was due to announce his plans to Parliament and the country later, which many believe will include the end to the legal mandate to stay at home after a positive test.

Business minister Paul Scully said it was the right move, and that the Prime Minister would be weighing up the balance between a return to normality and keeping people safe in his decision making.

Mr Scully told Sky News on Monday morning: “Infections are coming down quite rapidly, the hospitalisations and deaths are following as well – they tend to lag behind, obviously, the case numbers – but nonetheless you can see the trend within that.”