Hundreds of people have signed an online petition calling on Sheffield City Council to back a ban on greyhound racing, calling it cruel and outdated.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The petition says: “Greyhound racing is cruel, outdated and causes unnecessary suffering to greyhounds. It’s time to stop greyhound racing in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re calling on Sheffield City Council to pass a motion condemning greyhound racing in Sheffield and demanding an immediate halt to greyhound racing in the city.

Greyhound racing.

“Greyhound racing kills. Last year alone, over 100 greyhounds died at greyhound races around the country, including in Sheffield, and thousands of greyhounds were injured.”

The petition says that the figures come from the Greyhound Board of Great Britain. It does not mention any detailed statistics relating to Owlerton Greyhound Stadium in Sheffield, which holds public racing on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

It adds: “Greyhound racing is banned in many countries globally. Wales banned greyhound racing earlier this year, joining many other countries including Italy, Argentina and New Zealand, in outlawing the cruel practice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday (Sep 29), the Prohibition of Greyhound Racing (Wales) Bill was introduced to the Senedd – the Welsh parliament.

The Welsh government website said: “The Bill follows extensive public engagement, including a petition signed by over 35,000 people calling for an end to greyhound racing in Wales.