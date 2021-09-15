Campaign to save Haworth Post Office could be debated by MPs in Parliament

Campaigners are fighting to save the branch on Main Street in Haworth from closure

Campaigners are fighting to save the branch on Main Street in Haworth from closure and last night their petition was handed to the House of Commons by Robbie Moore, MP for Keighley and Ilkley.

Post Office Ltd has said it can “continue to meet customer needs” in Haworth by opening a new counter service at a Co-op store in the village, which is less than half a mile away.

But the Save Haworth Post Office campaign group say some people will struggle to get to that store, because it is at the bottom of a steep hill, and the full range of Post Office services will not be provided at the counter.

Mr Moore said the Petitions Committee will now decide whether the issue should be debated by MPs in Parliament.

“It's also a mechanism of putting pressure - in a very public environment - on Post Office Ltd,” he said.

“There’s 6,911 signatures on it, which is quite a lot for a Post Office of this size, so that just illustrates the strength of local feeling.

“My view is that Post Office Ltd have absolutely got to listen to the local community because if they don't, they'll be alienating a proportion of our community from being able to access the Post Office services.”

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Consultation for the proposed relocation of Haworth Post Office closed on Friday, August 27.

“A large quantity of feedback was received during the process and we have engaged closely with the MP and other stakeholders.