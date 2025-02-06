Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as the deadline to bring personal injury claims being scrapped, apologies will also be made easier to achieve, the Ministry of Justice said as it announced two more of the 20 recommendations from the 2022 final report of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) are being acted on.

Ms Champion, who has campaigned on child sexual abuse since being elected in 2012, said she was “delighted and overwhelmed” at the announcement.

“For far too long victims and survivors have been let down by our criminal justice system, there is still much to do, but this decisive action by the Government to tackle the problem is an excellent start,” she said.

Kim Harrison, a lawyer who represented survivors at IICSA, said the time limit – which currently requires child sexual abuse compensation claims to be brought within three years of the victim turning 18 – is “wholly inappropriate”.

It is expected both reforms will be part of Bills due to be brought before Parliament in the next year.

Sarah Champion MP

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper last month said the Government will lay out a clear timetable by Easter for implementing the recommendations in the final report.

While the inquiry’s former chairwoman, Professor Alexis Jay, said at that stage that she welcomed Ms Cooper’s commitment to implement the recommendations.

Prof Jay, who conducted the investigation into grooming gangs in Rotherham, added that progress must take place “as speedily as possible”.

She added that “much valuable time has already been lost” since the final report was published in October 2022, “causing even more trauma to many victims and survivors”.

The previous Conservative government had pledged to implement the recommendations, however campaigners said no action was taken in the 21-month period before the general election.

Last month the Government confirmed it would introduce a mandatory reporting duty for those working with children to report sexual abuse as part of the Crime and Policing Bill.

On Tuesday night, Ms Champion held a pledging meeting in Parliament to end child sexual abuse, which was supported by almost 100 cross-party MPs, peers, victims and survivors.

Victims and survivors testified over the unfairness of the three-year limit, as well as the impact of the burden of proof resting on their shoulders.

“As we heard it can take decades for victims to feel able to discuss their sexual abuse,” the Rotherham MP added.

“This much needed change in law will help survivors pursue justice when they are ready.”