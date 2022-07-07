Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi tells 'old friend' Boris Johnson to 'go now' less than 48 hours after he was appointed

Mr Zahawi’s dramatic intervention came as ministers continue to resign from the Government in their droves, including new Education Secretary Michelle Donelan who was also only appointed on Tuesday night.

In a letter posted on Twitter this morning, Mr Zahawi said he was “heartbroken” that his “old friend” Mr Johnson had not listened to colleagues telling him to step aside.

The Chancellor wrote: “Yesterday I made clear to the Prime Minister alongside my colleagues in Number 10 that there was only one direction where this was going and that he should leave with dignity.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appearing in front of the Liaison Committee in the House of Commons on Wednesday (July 6)

“Out of respect, and in the hopes that he would listen to an old friend of 30 years, I kept this counsel private.

“I am heartbroken that he hasn’t listened and that he is now undermining the incredible achievements of this Government at this late hour.”

He added: “Prime Minister, you know in your heart what the right thing to do is, and go now”

A source close to Mr Zahawi told the PA news agency: “The country needs a Chancellor and he will serve as long as he’s asked to do so.”