Channel 4 News to be 'co-anchored' from Leeds - as major new Yorkshire comedy Hullraisers announced

The announcements were made by Channel 4's chief content officer Ian Katz.

Channel 4 News will be co-anchored from Leeds from this month, while a new six-part comedy series set in Hull co-written by city comedian Lucy Beaumont has also been commissioned and is being filmed in both Hull and Leeds.

It follows the station’s recent Paralympics coverage being based from Leeds, while Steph’s Packed Lunch is already filmed in the city.

Mr Katz said: “Channel 4 plays an integral role in levelling up regional inequalities of income and opportunity across the UK.

Lucy Beaumont and Anne-Marie O’Connor have created new Channel 4 comedy Hullraisers.

“The channel has always been about serving Britain. We are building new creative clusters and we support thousands of jobs throughout supply chains.

“As well as our terrific national HQ here in Leeds we have also opened creative hubs in Bristol and Glasgow and these are already acting as a park for the industry with new production companies opening and existing companies expanding around the UK.

“By the end of this year, nearly 400 Channel 4 roles will be located outside London and we are on track to invest half our content budget with producers outside London this year, meeting this target a full two years ahead of our schedule.

“Most importantly for our audience the impact of all this can now be seen in more representation of the UK on screen. Later this month, we will begin co-anchoring our news here from Leeds, joining the now well-established Steph’s Packed Lunch as a regular fixture here.

“We also have in the works a major new comedy based in Yorkshire.”

While he did not name the show directly in his speech, Channel 4 has confirmed he was making a reference to new show Hullraisers.

The show has been written by comedian Lucy Beaumont alongside Anne-Marie O’Connor and will star Hull-native Leah Brotherhead. The show is described as exploring “the hilarious and agonising reality of what it is to be a working-class woman juggling work, kids, demanding friends, family and frustrating parents from the school playground - all whilst trying to have some fun too”.

Beaumont said in July: “It’s an absolute privilege and honour to be working with one of the most talented and dynamic production companies in the UK, and Channel 4, who are absolutely killing it with comedy that raises the bar and pushes boundaries. I’m so excited about showing the world these true Hull characters and the city that has moulded them - a city that has kept its talent and attributes hidden for too long.”

Jack Bayles, Commissioning Editor, Channel 4 said: “This is a show with huge heart and a joke rate to match the feels.”