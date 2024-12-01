Charlie Dewhirst is the only new Conservative MP in Yorkshire and the Humber in the 2024 intake.

Coming from a pig farming family near Driffield, he won his home seat of Bridlington and the Wolds with a much reduced majority.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post in Parliament, he is frank and honest about the Tories’ struggles on July 4.

“It was a very, very difficult campaign for all Conservatives,” he says.

“That is because we lost the trust of the British people, we spent too much time infighting.”

Charlie says he had to fight a campaign “far harder” than his predecessors, but being “genuinely local” helped.

He also believes his breadth of experience helped get him over the line.

Charlie has done everything from commentating on Hull City to working for the British Legion.

He worked for UK Sport for many years, helping organise the London 2012 Olympics and played a key role in coordinating the cycling world championships in Yorkshire.

He fought two elections in west London, before moving home to East Yorkshire in 2017 and has worked in agriculture before his election earlier this year.

Charlie says his number one priority is improving health services in Bridlington: “We’ve got a generation of kids who have never seen a dentist.”

Another focus is special educational needs and disabilities provision for children, which is personal to him.

Charlie’s son has development issues, he is four-and-a-half but has never spoken a word.

“We are the lowest funded local authority for Send children,” he explains.

“I’m trying to get that formula realigned, as a Conservative I feel disappointed we haven’t done it in 14 years frankly.”