City in war-torn Sudan is safer than London, Bishop of Leeds says after recent visit

A city in war-torn Sudan is safer than London, the Bishop of Leeds has said after his recent visit to the African country.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rt Rev Nick Baines, made the remark as he encouraged the newly-appointed UK special representative for Sudan to visit Port Sudan.

The city on the Red Sea serves as the seat of the internationally recognised, military-backed government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sudan descended into conflict in April 2023 when tensions between the military and a powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, exploded into open warfare.

A fallen electricity pole lies in a street in Port Sudan after torrential rains on August 1, 2024. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

The Foreign Office advises against all travel to Sudan because of the ongoing conflict in Khartoum and other parts of the country.

The department’s travel advice notes the only functional civilian airport operating international flights is Port Sudan Airport.

Speaking during a House of Lords debate, Rev Baines said of Sudan: “Failure to address this catastrophe now will only lead to increasingly uncontrollable consequences elsewhere, further destabilisation of an already fragile region … mass irregular migration will be a consequence and so on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The he added: “I have to say Port Sudan when I was there was safer than London.

“But we need physical, visible presence, even if it’s only on a regular visit. Other ambassadors and envoys are doing this.”

Rev Baines visited Sudan for a week earlier in the summer.