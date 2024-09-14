City in war-torn Sudan is safer than London, Bishop of Leeds says after recent visit
The Rt Rev Nick Baines, made the remark as he encouraged the newly-appointed UK special representative for Sudan to visit Port Sudan.
The city on the Red Sea serves as the seat of the internationally recognised, military-backed government.
Sudan descended into conflict in April 2023 when tensions between the military and a powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, exploded into open warfare.
The Foreign Office advises against all travel to Sudan because of the ongoing conflict in Khartoum and other parts of the country.
The department’s travel advice notes the only functional civilian airport operating international flights is Port Sudan Airport.
Speaking during a House of Lords debate, Rev Baines said of Sudan: “Failure to address this catastrophe now will only lead to increasingly uncontrollable consequences elsewhere, further destabilisation of an already fragile region … mass irregular migration will be a consequence and so on.”
The he added: “I have to say Port Sudan when I was there was safer than London.
“But we need physical, visible presence, even if it’s only on a regular visit. Other ambassadors and envoys are doing this.”
Rev Baines visited Sudan for a week earlier in the summer.
The British embassy in Khartoum is currently closed and there are no British consular staff in Sudan, according to the Foreign Office.