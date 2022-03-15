Communities should be consulted on whether they want free gas in exchange for fracking, former Minister says

The Cuadrilla fracking site at Preston New Road in Blackpool Lancashire. (PA)

The controversial issue is back in the news amid suggestions of the prospect of rethinking the UK ban on fracking amid soaring gas prices and efforts to end reliance on Russian imports following the invasion of Ukraine.

A Minister today said that shale gas could be a part of “our future energy mix” but said that any fracking would need to “have the support of local communities”.

Former Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom told MPs today that said it is “only right” that communities are consulted on whether they would want free gas in return for shale gas extraction in their area.

She said the Government has made “amazing achievements in renewables and in our commitment to achieving net zero”.

But she added: “Nevertheless, for the exponential increase in electricity demand, to make that transition, we have to look at the lowest fossil fuel, which is gas.

“And if we have safe and secure resources in this country, which we undoubtedly do, it is absolutely right that we talk to communities about whether they would like to have free gas in return for committing to shale gas extraction in their area. That is only right.”

Seven companies had Government licences to explore large parts of Yorkshire to see if fracking was feasible. The technique has not been used in the UK since 2011 after it was deemed to have been the cause of earth tremors in Lancashire.

In November 2019 ahead of the General Election that took place the following month, Boris Johnson placed a moratorium on fracking going ahead in England following a report by the Oil and Gas Authority which found it was not currently possible to accurately predict the probability or magnitude of earthquakes linked to fracking operations.

Business Minister Greg Hands said today that the moratorium “remains in place” but noted that amid the conflict, “we need to keep all of our energy options open”.

Responding to a question from Ashfield MP Lee Anderson, Mr Hands told the Commons: “We have always been clear that the development of shale gas in the UK must be safe and cause minimal disruption and damage to those living and working nearby sites.”