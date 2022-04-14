Community must be at the heart of Linton on Ouse asylum centre, MP Kevin Hollinrake says

Kevin Hollinrake has said that he will be working "closely" with the Home Office following the announcement that the RAF base at Linton on Ouse will house asylum seekers waiting for their claims to be processed.

It comes as the Government will announce multimillion-pound plans for asylum seekers who cross the Channel in small boats to be flown for processing to Rwanda.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is expected to sign a deal with the East African nation during a visit on Thursday, with people seeking sanctuary in the UK to be sent more than 4,000 miles.

Parliamentary portrait of Kevin Hollinrake MP

Some of those who make the perilous crossing of the Channel, as well as by other means deemed “illegal” by the Government, would be sent to Rwanda while their claims are assessed “offshore”.

An initial £120 million is expected to be given to the Rwandan government under a trial scheme, which is being criticised by refugee charities as a “cruel and nasty decision” that will fail to address the issue and “lead to more human suffering and chaos”.

Asylum seekers who remain in the UK while their claims are considered could be housed in stricter reception centres under the plans. The first will reportedly open in the village of Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire.

In a statement this morning, Thirsk and Malton MP Mr Hollinrake said that he has met with the Immigration Minister and “there are a number of conditions I wanted to ensure were considered in advance of the site opening.”

I have made it clear the local community must be at the heart of these plans, prioritising those in the area for any jobs which may be required at the site. At capacity, there should be around 300 jobs created on the site and a number of new business opportunities in catering and other areas.”

He added: “It is crucial that those being processed are housed in suitable and appropriate settings, with recreation and social facilities to enable those individuals to live as normal a life as possible.