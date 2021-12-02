Confusion over Christmas plans as Boris Johnson urges people to hold their parties

Pedestrians wear masks as they walk past Christmas decorations in London's Knightsbridge

The Prime Minister has so far urged people to carry on as normal with their festive plans, despite the growing number of Omicron coronavirus variant cases in the UK.

However, other members of the Government have separately urged people to be mindful of who they kiss, and potentially warned against the idea of having big celebrations.

Hospitality businesses have also expressed concerns over what the unclear messaging could mean for their trade at what should be the busiest time of year.

Speaking after he received a booster vaccine dose this afternoon, Boris Johnson told the public to “continue as they are” within the new measures introduced this week to try and slow the variant’s spread.

“We don’t want people to feel that they need to start cancelling things,” he said.

“You talk about kids in nativity plays and that kind of thing.

“I don’t think there’s any need to stop that at all.

“I think we’re taking a balanced and proportionate approach to the risk, but I want and I believe that Christmas this year will be considerably better than Christmas last year.”

Earlier in the day, Business Minister George Freeman had seemingly muddied the waters on the Government line when he suggested that parties may have to depend on the number of people attending.

Mr Freeman said his Whitehall festive party will not be “big” and his pre-Christmas drinks with staff in his MP office have been switched to Zoom.

“I can tell you, the Department of Business, we won’t be having a big Christmas party this year. Nobody would expect us to,” he told Times Radio.

He later told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme it is up to individual businesses to “make judgments on what is appropriate” in terms of staff social gatherings.

“It slightly depends on the nature of the business,” he said. “For many small businesses, four or five staff, who are working together every day any way, gathering to have a drink isn’t a big step up in risk.

“But some companies might normally bring hundreds of people in from around the world to a big party, and they may decide, this year, is that sensible given the pandemic and given where we are?”

The boss of pub group Young’s, which runs more than 270 sites across the UK, confirmed the business has seen some Christmas parties cancelled amid concerns over Omicron.