Conservative candidate Andrea Jenkyns defends using pictures of Nigel Farage on campaign leaflet

Conservative candidate Andrea Jenkyns has defended using pictures of her with Nigel Farage on campaign leaflets by claiming such alliances are needed to prevent a "socialist supermajority".

The prominent Brexiteer and former MP for Morley and Outwood, who is standing for election in the new constituency of Leeds South West & Morley, features two pictures of her and Mr Farage on her campaign leaflet and none of her party’s leader Rishi Sunak.

The leaflet makes only a single mention of the Conservative Government in a small inside paragraph about improving educational standards in local schools and instead has the more prominent straplines ‘Your outspoken Yorkshire voice with a proven track record’ and ‘People Before Politics’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Ms Jenkyns said: “Lots of excitement over my leaflet today... All conservatives must be prepared to come together to prevent a socialist supermajority and the end of Britain as we know it.”

Both Mr Sunak and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps have also warned voters today about the potential for a Labour "supermajority” in tacit admissions the Conservatives are on course for a heavy election defeat.

In a longer statement to the Guido Fawkes website, a spokesperson for Ms Jenkyns said: “Andrea is above all, a patriot. She fought for Brexit alongside politicians from all parties including Labour and Reform and is proud of being able to transcend party politics and put the country first.

“She finds it regrettable that party leaders have not been able to see the bigger picture in uniting the right to stop a socialist supermajority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loading....

“After the election, Conservative MPs will need to work with a wider conservative movement to achieve their goals and Andrea is one of the best-placed genuine conservatives in her party to help facilitate this.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, Andrea is a lifelong conservative and is standing for the Conservative Party in the forthcoming election.”