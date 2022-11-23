The Daily Telegraph reported that a rescue attempt by a consortium from the Middle East had stalled because owners Peel claim they cannot verify the source of their funding for the proposed deal. Doncaster Council said: “Contrary to reports over the weekend, we understand the bidders are still engaged in ongoing negotiations with Peel and are seeking a meeting."
It comes after Mr Justice Fordham reserved judgement over a legal challenge by the council. The case heard at the Administrative Court in Leeds is the first step towards a judicial review. The council argued Peel had not left time for a buyer to make a realistic offer.