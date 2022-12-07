Consultation on giant solar farm in Yorkshire was 'done under the radar' says community group

Members of a community group accused energy company bosses of trying to get their plans for a massive energy farm passed “under the radar.”

More than 180 people attended a public meeting to express concerns over a scheme to install thousands of solar panels in 360 acres of countryside in Wakefield and Kirklees. Members of the Save Sitlington group told representatives of Boom Power of their anger at a ‘lack of consultation’ over the project.

The company is about to submit an application to Wakefield Council to install solar panels in farmland in the Overton, Middlestown, New Hall and Grange Moor areas of the city. It has already been granted permission by Kirklees Council to build a solar farm on 210 acres of land at Low Farm, Flockton. A third application to access the National Grid on land near to Horbury Bridge has also been approved.

The Save Sitlington group has been set up by residents in opposition to the latest cheme. Boom Power says the project could generate enough power for around 14,900 family homes and will contribute to Wakefield Council’s ambition to become a carbon neutral authority by 2030.

Campaigners are battling plans to build a solar farm near Wakefield

The meeting heard Wakefield Council has now raised concerns over the scheme and a full environmental impact assessment will take place.

Jack Spurway, head of planning for Boom Power, told the meeting: “We know it is a sensitive site, and we know it is in the greenbelt, but there are other things that make this acceptable from a planning point of view. We have been working with the land owner and he sees it as a valid form of diversification.”

Mr Spurway also told the meeting that no public footpaths across the site would be blocked and that wildlife would not be harmed. He described the proposed solar farm as a “temporary scheme” which would be in place for 40 years.

One resident said: “To put that into context, this is a temporary scheme but no one will be here when it’s ended will they? We will all be dead.”

Mr Spurway replied: “But all of our children will be here won’t they?”

Another objector said: “This is for a lot of rich people down south to make money while we feel the ill effects.”

Mr Spurway said: “I’m not going to stand here and say this scheme won’t make money. It definitely is a big commercial operation. The scheme will generate a significant amount of clean energy. The scheme will pay business rates. We are in a climate crisis. We are in a biodiversity crisis.”

Another resident complained that a map of the site shown at the meeting was a “misrepresentation” as it did not include the plans already passed at Low Farm.

She said: “No one in Sitlington was even consulted about that. You are actually surrounding Middlestown by a solar farm and fences. We have already got a prison (HMP New Hall) which is in our locality and full of fences. We do not want to be fenced in.

“That on your screen does not represent what you are planning, because Low Farm has already been passed without any consultation with anybody in this room or anybody in Sitlington. It was done under the radar.”

Mr Spurway described the situation regarding the Kirklees application as “unfortunate”, adding: “It happened during Covid and we couldn’t control that at the time.”

Concerns were also voiced over possible noise levels from transmitters on the site.

A resident said: “People came from miles and miles around during lockdown to walk in our woods. What do you think it will do to people’s mental health? You can dress it up as much as you like but this is all about making money.”

Mr Spurway said a noise impact assessment would be carried out and that noise-generating pieces of equipment would be situated away from residential properties. The company has submitted what is known as a ‘screening opinion’ to Wakefield Council, which has so far attracted 68 objections.

A screening opinion helps developers get an idea of how likely an environmental impact assessment (EIA) will be needed before a formal application is submitted. There was applause as Mr Spurway told the meeting that the council has said it has “some concerns” and the scheme will require an EIA.