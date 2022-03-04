Harrogate Islamic Association has successfully applied for planning permission to convert the former Home Guards Club, in Belford Road, into a place of worship.

The planning application proved to be divisive, as more than 180 people wrote to the council to object or offer their support before it was approved yesterday.

The association is still trying to raise £500,000 to buy the vacant social club and it will need additional funding to restore it.

Zahed Amanullah, from Harrogate Islamic association, said: “We’re very, very pleased with the support we’ve had from the community.

“Early on, there was an effort to oppose the mosque that was driven by some anti-mosque activists elsewhere in the country with a leaflet campaign.

“Because they had a head start we were behind as there were more objectors than supporters. But once that became public, it flipped in the other direction.”

Mr Amanullah added: “It’s a testament to the people of Harrogate - how welcoming they are and how open minded they are.”

A number of people in Harrogate received leaflets in January which said they should object to the application because the mosque would “only serve one section of the community”.

Planning lawyer Gavin Boby, who calls himself “the mosque buster”, also said in a video that he had been asked to help campaign against the plans.

The association said it wants to convert the empty two-storey social club into a space that can be used for religious, community and charitable events.