Cop26 president Alok Sharma reflects on disappointment over watering down of wording on coal

Alok Sharma President of the Cop26 climate summit, fights back tears. PIC: PA

He told Sky News' Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme: "On the issue of coal, I should point out that for the very first time in any of these conferences, the word 'coal' is actually reflected in the text. That again is a first.

"Yes, of course I would have liked to ensure we maintain the 'phase out' rather than changing the wording to 'phase down', but on the way to phasing out, you've got to phase down.

"But, ultimately, of course, what we need to ensure is that we continue to work on this deal, on these commitments, and on the issue of coal, China and India are going to have to justify to some of the most climate vulnerable countries what happened.

"You heard some of that disappointment on the floor (of the conference).

"What I would say to you is that overall this is a historic agreement, we can be really proud of it but, of course, this is just the start - we now need to deliver on the commitments."