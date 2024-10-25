Cost of borrowing increases with Rachel Reeves expected to change debt rules to turbocharge public investment
The Chancellor is widely expected to announce a technical change in the way debt is measured when she delivers her Budget on October 30.
The prospect of tens of billion in extra state borrowing sent gilt yields up by as much as eight basis points yesterday.
It is thought this could see the Bank of England rein in cuts to interest rates, impacting UK gilts by sending prices lower, which conversely causes its yield to rise.
Gilts were also said to be under pressure after Bank governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that there were still questions over whether elements of inflation may remain stubborn in the economy.
The Guardian reported that the Chancellor will confirm that next week’s Budget will include a new way to assess the UK’s debt. The Treasury would not comment on speculation ahead of the Budget.
But Ms Reeves used a Financial Times article to say that her fiscal rules would “make space for increased investment”.
The bond market reaction could also have been influenced by comments from Mr Bailey, who suggested that inflation is coming down faster than expected during an appearance in Washington.
Ms Reeves, who is also the MP for Leeds West and Pudsey, will be looking to raise up to £40 billion from tax hikes and spending cuts in order to avoid a return to austerity in next Wednesday’s fiscal statement.
Since entering office, Labour have been pointing to a “£22 billion black hole” in the public finances.
Ahead of her meetings in the US, the Chancellor promised that her Budget will be an “economic reset” for the UK, and the statement will invest in the “foundations of future growth”.
She said: “A Britain built on the rock of economic stability is a Britain that is a strong and credible international partner.
“I’ll be in Washington to tell the world that our upcoming Budget will be a reset for our economy as we invest in the foundations of future growth.
“It’s from this solid base that we will be able to best represent British interests and show leadership on the major issues like the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.”
Ms Reeves was handed a pre-Budget boost by the IMF, which on Tuesday upgraded its 2024 growth forecast for the UK economy.
It said UK gross domestic product (GDP) is due to grow by 1.1 per cent, a significant upgrade after predicting 0.7 per cent growth in July.
However a survey from GfK has found consumer confidence has fallen again.
The index fell one point in October to minus 21, as people’s predictions for the general economy worsened over the coming year despite a slight improvement in their forecasts for personal finances.
