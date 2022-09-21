Cost of living: Thousands of schoolkids set to be given £15 food vouchers during the school holidays

Thousands of schoolkids in Hull could get £15 food vouchers during school holidays Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Hull Council is looking at giving out vouchers to a third of pupils in the city – 12,967 children – who already receive free meals.

Other measures proposed include a one-off £100 payment to under-25s who are care leavers or receiving housing benefit or council tax support.

Like other councils, Hull is planning to open public spaces, such as libraries and sports facilities, so people who can't afford to heat their homes can use them as “warm spaces” where people can stay warm, charge phones and have hot drinks. Local businesses would be able to apply to a £25,000 fund to help create warm spaces.

The council also wants to give a total of £25,000 to local food banks so they can top up with supplies.

The measures are subject to agreement by the council’s cabinet and confirmation of extra government funding.

A high-profile campaign, titled Hull Together, has been launched to ensure people understand how to ask for help and advice.

Council leader Mike Ross said: “It is terrible that these things are needed in the 21st century, but sadly this year they are. Earlier this year we declared a cost of living crisis and this package sets out the latest action in the council’s response.

“The cost of living crisis, whether it is unmanageable fuel bills or ever increasing food prices, is continuing to affect us all. It will be acutely felt by those who were already struggling, while those who didn’t need help before may now need to be supported. We are facing a winter where thousands of people in the city cannot afford the basics they need in fuel and food.”

Coun Ross said he expected people to be on hand to offer advice and support in the “warm spaces” which could include supermarkets.