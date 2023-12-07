Council leader warns Government of "growth of opposition" to town's Hydrogen pilot

A council leader has written to the Secretary of State for Energy Security to warn her of the “growth in volume of opposition” to a proposed trial which would see a town’s natural gas supply replaced with hydrogen.

The Redcar Hydrogen Community scheme will see homes and businesses in and around Redcar have their supply of gas replaced with hydrogen. The company running the pilot on behalf of the Government, Northern Gas Networks (NGN), will replace all domestic appliances which use gas for residents in the trial area to versions which run on hydrogen for free.

It is the second of two proposed trials of the type from NGN. However, in July the other planned scheme in the village of Whitby near Ellesmere Port in Cheshire was cancelled after increasing opposition from residents who felt the plan was being “imposed” upon them.

Similar concerns are being raised in Redcar, where a meeting of concerned residents held last month saw Kate Grannell, who successfully opposed the Whitby scheme, ask “why the gas industry are being allowed to railroad residents into being test subjects, against their will.”

NGN refused to attend the meeting, but afterwards dismissed safety concerns that had been raised. “This is misinformation, pure and simple,” said a spokesperson. “We are clear that we will never install anything that risks people’s safety or homes and the project will not go ahead without approval from the UK’s independent safety regulator, the Health and Safety Executive.”

In response to the growing concern of residents, Labour’s leader of Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council, Alec Brown, has written to Claire Coutinho to warn of the increasing opposition to the scheme.

Suggesting the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) re-assess the scheme’s viability, Mr Brown wrote: “It has become clear to me that the level of opposition to the proposed trial has grown locally.”

Adding, "there may be value in DESNZ seeking to establish the extent of support for the trial, as with this growth in the volume of opposition it is less clear than it first appeared."

Responding to Mr Brown’s letter, a Northern Gas Networks spokesperson said: “The hydrogen village is a Government initiative and it’s important that the views of Redcar residents are understood. We are aware of a small, but vocal minority who oppose our proposal, influenced by campaigners who are not local, but this is not reflective of the community at large, who recognise the opportunity of switching to hydrogen or electric.

“We’re working with DESNZ on the residents meeting on 18th December, where we can address concerns and talk more about our consumer offer and the benefits to the local area, including 300 good jobs locally and an investment worth over £300 million ”.