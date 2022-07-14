Council refuses plan to build homes near cricket pitch - despite some of them already being built

Some members of a planning panel felt allowing the development – on the edge of Crossflatts Cricket Club, could put the future of the club in jeopardy.

Last year an application to develop eight homes on a car park area next to the cricket club, off Keighley Road, was approved by planning officers at Bradford Council.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the approval was later quashed by a Judicial Review over fears the plans did not adequately protect future residents from ball strikes.

Some of the houses have already been built

Plans were amended to include 25-metre-high nets between the pitch and the development to protect the homes.

This amended application went before Bradford Council’s Keighley Area Planning Panel on Wednesday, with officers recommending the development be approved.

Members were told that the development was almost completed – and some of the work had been carried out while a temporary stop notice was in place following the plans being quashed.

Officers said outline permission for homes on the site had already been approved in 2018, and that “clear reasons” would have to be given to refuse this plan.

The new application was for the conversion of an existing building into a house and the construction of seven new builds.

The meeting heard there had been 136 objections to the plans, including many from members of the cricket club. They feared new homes so close to the cricket club could lead to noise complaints that could put the club’s future in jeopardy.

Councillor Marcus Dearden was one of the councillors to speak on behalf of objectors. He said: “The proposed dwellings threaten the future of the club. It has so many teams, youth teams, ladies teams, and primary schools use it. There is a huge amount of footfall and a huge amount of traffic going to the club on weekends.

“The application says the development will be good for the local economy, but the immediate economy is the cricket club.”

He said residents of the new homes could jeopardise the club’s 2am licence.

Coun Geoff Winnard said: “It is clear the development will have a clear detrimental impact on Crossflatts Cricket Club. As councillors how many of us have come across residents who have moved in a new house next to a pub or club and complained about the noise?”

Michael Ainsworth, agent for applicant Wasif Hussain, said people were already living in some properties, including Mr Hussain.

He said once work was completed access to the site will be better than what is currently is.

He added: “When you talk about noise levels and possible noise complaints, people are already living in houses on the site, and there are no complaints so far. The obligation is on the club to make sure members leave quietly. But so far no one has complained. There is no reason to, the club is a good neighbour.”

The applicant was a small developer, not a big house builder, Mr Ainsworth told members, and the stop notice had caused financial issues for the plans.

Coun Kevin Warnes said: “There might not be one single issues about this application that is a deal breaker, but there is a range of issues, from overshadowing, impact on access, overdevelopment. If we put all these things together it has a significant impact on the amenity of the club.

“My gut feeling is this site is an overdevelopment. I am left with the feeling that it does represent excessive development for this space. I’m mindful of the dreadful position refusing this would put the applicant in, but that is not an item of consideration for us.”

When it came to the vote, three members voted against the plans, and three voted to approve the plans.

It came down to a deciding vote from Chair Coun Doreen Lee (Lab, Keighley East), who voted to refuse the plans.

The reasons for refusal were overdevelopment and lack of amenity space, proximity to the club house, the height of the planned fence, and the impact of the club house due to the “agenda of change” in the area the development would bring.