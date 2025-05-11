Affordable homes could be axed from plans - because the developer won't make a 'reasonable profit'
Plans for 19-homes on a 0.7 hectare site to the rear of Row Street in Crosland Moor got the go-ahead in 2017. The land was previously home to Paddock Field Mill which has since been cleared.
The development of the single-storey properties is underway and said to have “significantly progressed”. The surrounding area is predominantly residential, with terrace properties to the north and a railway line to the east.
The application to be determined next week seeks to remove the requirement for the developer to provide two affordable properties on the site. This was secured as part of the Section 106 agreement from the original planning application.
A report to the strategic planning committee meeting where the decision will be made explains that when permission was granted, policy required 15 percent of the total floor space for a brownfield development be affordable, equating to three units, but this was reduced to two when it was found to be ‘unviable’.
Now, the applicant has submitted new documents asserting that the delivery of two affordable units is no longer viable, leaving the developer unable to make a reasonable profit, with these findings independently verified.
The report to next week’s meeting says: “The applicant has gone through the independently assessed formal process to demonstrate viability issues with the development.
"Based on the details provided and the advice of the independent assessors, officers accept that the originally secured provision of two (10%) affordable housing units on this site would result in unreasonable viability issues.
“Given the findings of the viability assessment process undertaken, officers recommend that the previously secured obligation no longer serves a useful purpose, that it should be discharged, resulting in a zero affordable housing provision.”