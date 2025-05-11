Affordable homes could be axed from plans - because the developer won't make a 'reasonable profit'

Affordable housing could be axed from a Huddersfield development due to “unreasonable viability issues”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for 19-homes on a 0.7 hectare site to the rear of Row Street in Crosland Moor got the go-ahead in 2017. The land was previously home to Paddock Field Mill which has since been cleared.

The development of the single-storey properties is underway and said to have “significantly progressed”. The surrounding area is predominantly residential, with terrace properties to the north and a railway line to the east.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application to be determined next week seeks to remove the requirement for the developer to provide two affordable properties on the site. This was secured as part of the Section 106 agreement from the original planning application.

Part of Row Street, Crosland Moor.

A report to the strategic planning committee meeting where the decision will be made explains that when permission was granted, policy required 15 percent of the total floor space for a brownfield development be affordable, equating to three units, but this was reduced to two when it was found to be ‘unviable’.

Now, the applicant has submitted new documents asserting that the delivery of two affordable units is no longer viable, leaving the developer unable to make a reasonable profit, with these findings independently verified.

The report to next week’s meeting says: “The applicant has gone through the independently assessed formal process to demonstrate viability issues with the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Based on the details provided and the advice of the independent assessors, officers accept that the originally secured provision of two (10%) affordable housing units on this site would result in unreasonable viability issues.