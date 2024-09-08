Plans for 280 homes in York have been approved by councillors.

Detailed plans from Barratt David Wilson Homes for a mix of one to four-bedroom homes off New Lane, in Huntington, were approved after first getting the go ahead in 2023.

The developer’s planning manager Liam Tate said they had worked with locals to draw up plans that included affordable homes, extensive green space and £3.5m in contributions to local services.

Objector Yan Galansky told councillors residents on two streets bordering the development felt they had not been properly consulted about the impact it could have on them.

It comes as York Council’s Planning Committee A approved the reserve matters application on Thursday (Sep 5). Outline approval which established the principle of development on the site was granted on appeal in 2023.

Plans approved by councillors include 22 one-bed, 102 two-bed, 106 three-bed and 50 four-bed homes on the 11.6ha site. A total of 30 per cent of the homes would be set aside for sale as affordable housing.

Public space is set to be created around an old oak tree at the centre of the site and open areas seperating new homes from the cemetery and Huntingdon Grange.

New routes for dog-walking are also set to be included to avoid more people using the nearby Strensall Common which is classed as a special area of conservation. The developers will also be barred from building over the site of a Roman camp to the east.

Plans stated the development would sit comfortably within the site and drainage and other issues had been fully considered. It added future residents would be within walking distance of a bus stop serviced by Route 9 providing regular public transport in and out of York.

The application was recommended for approval by council planning officers and no objections were raised by the authority’s highways team or Huntington Parish Council.

But 58 objections were lodged against the plans and Huntington and New Earswick ward’s Coun Keith Orrell said the overwhelming majority of residents opposed them.

Concerns include the development fuelling congestion associated with York Community Stadium which lies to the east of the development.

Objectors claimed cars travelling to and from rugby and football matches is already a problem while others have raised concerns about the development worsening flooding at the neighbouring Huntington Cemetery.

Objector Mr Galansky told councillors residents in Saddlers Close and Forge Close which border the site were particularly concerned.

The objector said: “There’s no natural boundary so houses on both sides could end up overlooking each other’s gardens. We’re not inspired with confidence that the developer will listen to our concerns.”

The developer’s Planning Manager Mr Tate said they had worked with the local community, ward councillors and the committee which manages the cemetery to try and get the plans right.