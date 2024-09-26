A hardship fund for pensioners will be set up by Barnsley Council bosses this winter, in response to the government’s decision to cut winter fuel payments for those not receiving pension credit.

Councillors today agreed to write to the chancellor of the exchequer to request a review of the decision.

The winter fuel payment, previously available to all pensioners and worth up to £300, has been a crucial financial support for many elderly residents. With the new changes, millions of pensioners across the UK are set to miss out on this lifeline.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton, leader of the council, said: “We will provide a hardship fund as a council, that people can come to, to help them with their winter fuel bills over the next winter and if needs be, beyond that, so there is no reason for any pensioner in Barnsley not to be able to pay their fuel bill.

Barnsley Council are looking to implement a hardship fund following cuts to winter fuel payments.

“We are not asking the government to reverse this rule in its entirety.

“I am a believer in universal benefits, but there is no doubt that on this occasion, on this particular benefit, the country can no longer afford in its current form. Things must change.

“The poorest pensioners are clearly on pension credit and they will continue to receive the winter fuel allowance.”

Councillor Robert Frost added: “Winter fuel payments need a degree of means testing, because there’s little money available due to the £22bn black hole left by the incompetent Tories. We can’t afford to give payments to rich pensioners or those living abroad.”

Councillor Hannah Kitching, leader of the Barnsley Liberal Democrats, pushed for the council to ask the government to reverse the decision to scrap the winter fuel payment altogether, arguing that the system is unsustainable. Her proposal, however, was voted down.