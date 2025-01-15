Brand new designs for Batley’s £14.5m ‘revival’ have been revealed, and the public are being asked to help shape key details.

The major scheme is being funded through both government and local funding and comes as part of the town’s ‘blueprint’ project – Kirklees Council’s long-term vision and framework to guide development in the town. The local authority says the designs should bring new life, connectivity and investment to the town centre.

Below is a breakdown of the key areas making up the major regeneration scheme:

Market Place

A colourful illustration looking straight down Commercial Street from Cross Street towards Branch Road. Credit: Kirklees Council. Available for use across all LDRS partners

Described as the “historical heart” of Batley, Market Place sits in the town’s conservation area. The council says the design nods to Batley’s heritage and honours its history, while “modernising” and “future-proofing” the space. The area is set to become more accessible, pedestrian-friendly and “usable” for residents, visitors, local businesses and events.

Brunswick Street

The council says Brunswick Street has been an “underused” part of the town centre for too long. With the bridge removed, Batley’s historic facades are once again visible and the redesigned street will become more accessible, while new planters provide sustainable drainage to reduce run-off during rainfall.

Western side of Commercial Street

This section of Commercial Street sits closest to Market Place and will be “reimagined”, making it more pedestrian friendly to support events and markets. Other features proposed include traffic-calming measures like raised crossings and wider pavements, along with more seating, planting and opportunities for play and recreation. An improved bus stop and waiting area is also included in the plans.

Commercial Link

Describing the plan for this area, the council says: “Created using part of what is currently Tesco car parking, the Commercial Link will be a new, attractive, green public place. This will be achieved through new planting, seating and an accessible pedestrian route to Commercial Street from Tesco, Batley Plaza and Bradford Road. On Commercial Street, a heritage and identity wall will be installed to celebrate the town and the Batley community.”

Middle of Commercial Street and Wards Hill

A view looking up Brunswick Street from Commercial Street, showing reinvented pedestrian access, with the former sloped path replaced with steps and railings

The road on this part of Commercial Street will be moving further north where it was historically located, to allow the pavement outside the nearby eateries to be widened and create opportunities for play areas or public open spaces.

As for Wards Hill, the council is planning improved pedestrian connections through to Commercial Street from the car park and Wards Hill court. The local authority says that a new, dedicated on-road cycle route running east to west will be supported by a cycle hub at the junction with Cross Street.

Eastern side of Commercial Street

This narrower section of Commercial Street will be closed off to vehicles to create a safer environment for people walking through. The part of the town features in the wider conservation area and will also benefit from new street furniture and planting.

Councillor Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Finance & Regeneration at Kirklees Council, said: “This is a journey that began with engagements and consultations as far back as 2019 and we’re extremely grateful for the inputs we’ve received from the community at each stage – it is their feedback that has shaped this design.

“We’re excited to show the people of Batley the design we’ve reached through this latest process, and I’d encourage everyone to view it in-person or online when it’s revealed in January.

“The result will be a revived town centre – one that is more pedestrian-friendly, better connected and better prepared to put on events, performances and displays.”

The design has been created by a design team led by landscape architects, Influence Landscape Planning and Design, and has been shaped by the feedback received in consultations and engagements over the last three years.

Shona Hatton, director at Influence Landscape Planning & Design, said: “We were extremely proud to win this commission. The designs have considered a wealth of information from previous consultations and engagements, and create a vision that draws on the history and identity of the town to help physically regenerate it for the future. We now ask for people’s final opinions on that vision.

‘There are many positives about Batley, it has a thriving and growing night time economy, a strong and diverse community and distinguished buildings, but the town centre needs a renewal. This is an opportunity for that to happen, to look to the future, to design spaces that better serve the town and its people -to create a new era for Batley.”

The project is being delivered through £12m of funding from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, secured under the previous government’s Levelling Up Fund, alongside around £2.5m from Kirklees Council’s Local Centres funding and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

A new period of public consultation began on Thursday (January 9) and this will run until January 27. An in-person viewing of the designs will also be held at Batley Town Hall at 10am – 5pm on Saturday, January 18.