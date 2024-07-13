Beauty businesses in Yorkshire tested to see if they illegally offer botox and fillers to children

Local beauty businesses have been tested to see if they are illegally offering fillers to children.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from West Yorkshire Trading Standards have been contacting businesses that offer botox or fillers to request appointments for their “daughter” and suggesting the appointments need to be when they are not at school.

Under current laws it is illegal to administer cosmetic fillers or Botox to people under the age of 18 for anything except genuine medical reasons – even if the young people have their parent’s permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also illegal to arrange to administer such treatments – even if no payments have been made.

Stock image of glass medicine vials.

Late last year West Yorkshire Trading Standards wrote to numerous businesses, including 53 in Bradford, to “remind them of their obligations” in providing cosmetic procedures.

This including a warning against providing fillers or botox to under 18s.

The organisation has now revealed that it has carried out a number of tests on businesses in recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While most refused to book appointments for children, some businesses did not ask for ages and were “happy to make an appointment.”

A statement from Trading Standards said: “Over recent months Officers have been checking compliance, and calling round businesses which offer botulinum toxin or dermal filler treatments and reviewing their websites, to check whether robust age verification measures are in place.

“They have also contacted practitioners to request appointments for lip fillers for their ‘daughter’, which could only be made for after school hours or during school holidays – to test whether the businesses enquired about the age of prospective clients.

“Our Officers have looked at 100s of aesthetics providers across the region and are pleased to report that the majority did ask questions about age and, once they realised that the ‘client’ was under 18, confirmed they were unable to undertake the requested treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, several businesses did not verify the age of the recipient of the treatment and were happy to make an appointment.”

Businesses that have not complied could face legal action.