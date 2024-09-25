Yorkshire residents are fearing ‘over development’ of their village after new housing plans were submitted for the area.

In 2022, plans were approved to bring 10 new homes to a plot of grassland off Whitehall Road in Birkenshaw, near Cleckheaton. Prior to that, an application for 13 new homes on the southern part of the site was given the green light in 2019.

Now, fresh plans have been brought forward by Orion Homes, seeking to join the two developments. This would see 23 homes built across the entirety of the site, with the whole development sharing the same access road from Whitehall Road West.

However, some locals aren’t convinced, with three objections submitted in response.

An aerial view of the site at Birkenshaw. Credit: Orion Homes

One resident commented: “I object to this planning application on various grounds: loss of habitat for wildlife – the site has already been cleared with scant regard for the wildlife. The site is very close to the roundabout and the other new development opposite Heathfield.

“The park time traffic on Whitehall Road is ridiculously busy as it is. Birkenshaw village is being destroyed by over development.”

Another said: “When there have been earlier plans to develop this plot of land for fewer houses there has always been an accepted objection to vehicles accessing and exiting the plot directly on to Whitehall Road West due to the volume of traffic travelling along that highway.

“Now that the land behind the Heathfield Farm pub has undergone significant development and the land formerly owned by Blue Hills Farm is undergoing a significant development it would appear incongruous to allow this exit point onto the main road.”

A statement on behalf of the applicant says: “The scheme, as submitted, makes use of a scrubland site with close village centre links, helping boost contributions to the Kirklees economy. There is opportunity to create a high quality residential environment through design, influenced by the surrounding character of the area.

“A prime residential development can help to create homes for the region and attract new families to the area. The final detailed site layout plan incorporates 23no. well designed high quality dwellings which are accessible from a sole point of access off Whitehall road west.

“The materials, scale, layout and density of the development would be influenced by nearby developments and ensure that the character of the area is not harmed. The development would seek to bring new families and young professionals into the area and help to increase spending within the local area.

“The proposals will help to provide much needed housing to the area, bringing with it several social and economic benefits.”