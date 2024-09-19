Bolton Abbey: Plan for ‘sensitive’ tourism-led development could lead to new hotel at North Yorkshire's 'jewel in the crown'
The document has been worked on for the last 10 years by consultants on behalf of the Devonshire Group which owns the vast estate. It includes suggestions to improve the visitor experience for tourists such as building a new hotel, cafe and a children’s play area.
The estate, which was described as a “jewel in the crown” of North Yorkshire by Coun Simon Myers at a meeting, has its own policy in the Craven local plan. This guides what building can take place there.
The Devonshire Group believes the estate is not maximising its full potential for tourists with issues including limited hotel availability, staff unable to live nearby due to high house prices, a lack of play facilities for children and poor energy performance.
Planning approval has not been granted yet for any of the changes but the masterplan will be a material planning consideration when applications are brought forward.
Coun Myers said: “Colleagues will be very well aware that Craven and the Craven Dales are the most beautiful parts of North Yorkshire and Bolton Abbey is a major attraction for visitors.”
“The masterplan is not a detailed planning design for the estate but it is more in general terms a document that identifies the direction of travel and areas where some development would be appropriate or inappropriate. It sets out guidelines for high-quality sensitive development.”
The report said a new hotel could complement the Devonshire Arms Hotel, providing more affordable accommodation to visitors and wedding guests.
However, during a debate on the policy that lasted around five minutes, Coun Andy Brown reminded the executive that local councillors were sceptical of the need for a new hotel when they discussed the masterplan at a meeting this month.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.