North Yorkshire Council’s Conservative-run executive has endorsed a tourism masterplan for the Bolton Abbey estate which could lead to a new hotel being built.

The document has been worked on for the last 10 years by consultants on behalf of the Devonshire Group which owns the vast estate. It includes suggestions to improve the visitor experience for tourists such as building a new hotel, cafe and a children’s play area.

The estate, which was described as a “jewel in the crown” of North Yorkshire by Coun Simon Myers at a meeting, has its own policy in the Craven local plan. This guides what building can take place there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Devonshire Group believes the estate is not maximising its full potential for tourists with issues including limited hotel availability, staff unable to live nearby due to high house prices, a lack of play facilities for children and poor energy performance.

Bolton Abbey. Credit - Devonshire Group

Planning approval has not been granted yet for any of the changes but the masterplan will be a material planning consideration when applications are brought forward.

Coun Myers said: “Colleagues will be very well aware that Craven and the Craven Dales are the most beautiful parts of North Yorkshire and Bolton Abbey is a major attraction for visitors.”

“The masterplan is not a detailed planning design for the estate but it is more in general terms a document that identifies the direction of travel and areas where some development would be appropriate or inappropriate. It sets out guidelines for high-quality sensitive development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said a new hotel could complement the Devonshire Arms Hotel, providing more affordable accommodation to visitors and wedding guests.