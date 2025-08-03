Call for ‘urgent action’ to end vandalism and arson at derelict Yorkshire school

Councillors have called for “urgent” action to deal with a building that has been blighted by vandalism and arson for over a decade.

The former Yorkshire Martyrs school on Westgate Hill Street has been the scene of multiple fires since it closed in 2010, with emergency services regularly being called out to the site.

After several more fires in recent weeks, Green Councillors in Tong have called for the building to be demolished, saying the ruins of the school give a “terrible first impression” for people arriving in the city as well as being dangerous.

And they have said the building’s continued presence “puts firefighters, police officers and residents in danger every time there’s another incident.”

The building, next to Tong Leadership Academy, was purchased by Batley based Apollo Beds in 2016.

In 2019 the owners of the company were fined £20,000 by a court for failing to comply with a community protection notice issued by Bradford Council, demanding they secure the site.

After a recent blaze at the building, the three Green Councillors for Tong, Matt Edwards, Celia Hickson and Ursula Sutcliffe issued a statement calling for work to make the site safe to be accelerated.

They said: “This is the latest in a string of fires, break-ins and safety issues that have plagued the site for almost a decade.”

They said the derelict school had become “a serious risk to public safety and a symbol of neglect” and “are demanding that the Council force the owners to either demolish the building or sell it to someone who will act responsibly.”

Coun Edwards said: “This building has been a hazard and an eyesore for far too long. It creates a terrible first impression of Bradford for thousands of people travelling down the A650 — but much more seriously, it puts firefighters, police officers and residents in danger every time there’s another incident.

“The owners have shown complete disregard for the community, and the Labour-run Council has failed to take strong enough action. We need to stop waiting. This building needs to be demolished, and the site brought back into use in a way that benefits local people.”

Before they issued the statement, Coun Hickson had raised the matter publicly at a full council meeting asking what enforcement action the authority was taking.

A response from council bosses said: “Environmental health services has an ongoing investigation, with a view to taking enforcement action where appropriate. An appraisal of the enforcement options is being considered.

“Environmental health services have served community protection warnings and a community protection notice in February 2025 in an effort to address the issue.

“These have proven to be unsuccessful, so alternative interventions are now being considered.”

Coun Hickson pointed out that the situation had been ongoing for years, and asked if there would be any action before the school holidays.

Councillor Sarah Ferriby said: “Officers do have to work within the parameters of the law. We do recognise the repeated call outs, and officers are looking at what actions they can take to further improve the site.”

After the meeting Coun Hickson said: “The council has had years to sort this out. The fact we’re still talking about ‘considering options’ after nearly a decade just isn’t good enough.

“This building is a danger. It’s attracting fires and anti-social behaviour. If the owners won’t act, the council must force their hand — by pushing for demolition or a sale to someone who will take responsibility.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service contacted the owners of the site, the Ul Haq family. They said there were “exciting” plans for the site, and that the company was in talks with the school, but could not say any more at this stage.

When asked if there was any update on the issue, a council spokesperson said: “We are unable to comment on specific details of this issue, as we have an ongoing investigation for which we have previously taken enforcement action and may do so again.

“We will be working with partner agencies to identify an appropriate solution.”