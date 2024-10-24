Plans have been submitted for a new ‘civic square’ to be built in Wakefield city centre.

The long-awaited Cathedral Square development forms part of a series of major regeneration projects aiming at transforming the city centre. The scheme involves demolishing three “underused” commercial buildings on Northgate to make way for a new space for public events next to Wakefield Cathedral.

The plan also includes making improvements to nearby Bread Street, one of the city’s oldest streets which dates back to the medieval period.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of Wakefield Council’s regeneration department says: “This proposal stands as a beacon of opportunity, poised to revitalise the Wakefield city centre and foster a thriving community for generations to come.”

Artist impression of how the Cathedral Square project could look.

If approved, the new square would be divided into two sections. The northern section features a large terrace with a stage, children’s play areas and benches. Designs for the southern section include an open paved area providing “a flexible space for events”.

The documents says: “The project is a key part of Wakefield’s long-term regeneration strategy and will support the city’s role as a regional hub for events and culture. This development will contribute significantly and positively to the vitality of Wakefield city centre and its civic identity.

“The proposal is anticipated to encourage more footfall and activity for existing businesses along Bread Street, Cross Square, and Cathedral Square, contributing positively to the vitality of the city core.”

In January, senior councillors agreed to buy business premises earmarked for demolition to ensure the £6.5m project is completed on time. A former Ladbrokes betting shop was among the acquired properties.

The project forms part of a £24.9m government Town Deal award given to the council in 2019 to revamp the city centre. The council said demolition of the buildings will allow Bread Street and the Cathedral area to be joined together.

The statement adds: “Wakefield Cathedral and Cathedral Square are prominent cultural and historical assets at the heart of the city. Currently, however, Cathedral Square is not making the most of potential as a social and cultural hub.